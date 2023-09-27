Premier business, finance excellence awards slated for Friday

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Sep - 27 - 2023 , 06:45

This year’s 16th Ghana Premier Business and Finance Excellence and the sixth Ghana Business Leaders Excellence awards will take place simultaneously at the Coconut Groove Regency Hotel on Friday, September 29, 2023.

The joint awards dinner to honour both businesses and entrepreneurs has the theme: “Business and Finance - Responding to the Challenges of Internal and External Pressures”.

The President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Clement Osei Amoako, will be the guest speaker at the ceremony to be chaired by Raidh Ayittey of the Association of Ghana Industries.

The Ghana Premier Business and Finance Excellence Awards and the Ghana Business Leaders Excellence Awards schemes, both implemented by Top Brass Ghana, have their origins in activities to celebrate Ghana’s 50th and 60th independence anniversaries, respectively.

The Director of Top Brass Ghana, Isaac Dakwa, said his outfit was mandated by the Ghana @ 50 Anniversary National Planning Committee to organise the Golden Jubilee Business and Financial Services Excellence Awards in 2007 as part of activities to commemorate 50 years of Ghana's independence.

Similarly, within the context of Ghana’s Diamond Jubilee of Independence in 2017, Top Brass Ghana was again authorised by the National Planning Committee to organise the Diamond Jubilee Business Leaders Excellence Awards Scheme.

Public support

Significantly, after each of the two awards, many of the award winners expressed their strong conviction regarding the relevance and desirability in instituting the schemes as annual events.

Accordingly, the designation of the Golden Jubilee Business and Financial Services Excellence Awards Scheme was changed to Ghana Business and Financial Services Excellence Awards the following year, 2008, while the Diamond Jubilee Business Leaders Excellence Awards Scheme was re-named the Ghana Business Leaders Excellence Awards Scheme in 2018 to be organised annually by Top Brass Ghana.

The Ghana Business and Financial Services Excellence Awards Scheme was re-branded as the Ghana Premier Business and Finance Excellence Awards in the year 2020.

The common rationale for both awards schemes, Mr Dakwa pointed out, was to honour corporate entities, as well as business moguls who have distinguished themselves across the spectrum of economic activity and made remarkable contributions to the country's development, with a view to motivating them to strive for entrepreneurial excellence and to maximise their quota towards national economic growth.

Some winners

Among the Diamond Jubilee Award recipients are Tony Oteng-Gyasi of the Tropical Cable & Conductor Limited; Kofi Nsiah-Poku, Kinapharma Limited; Dr Kwame Achampong-Kyei, Glico Group; John Sackah Addo, Prudential Bank / former Governor; Dr Felix Kwaku Anyah, Holy Trinity Medical Centre & Spa and Said Assad Fakhry, Interplast Limited.

Others are Mohammed Kanaan Kalmoni of Japan Motors Group; Pharm. Dr Theresa Oppong-Beeko, Manet Limited; Dr Nii Narku Quaynor, Ghana Dot Com Limited; Apostle Kwadwo Safo, Kristo Asafo Group; Yussif A. Yakubu, Ussaya (Gh) Limited and the late Torgbor Mensah of the DDP Group.