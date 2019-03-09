Vodafone settles medical bills of 108 patients

The charity arm of Vodafone Ghana, Vodafone Ghana Foundation (VGF), has paid the medical bills of 108 patients in various hospitals across the country as part of activities to commemorate Ghana’s independence day celebrations last Wednesday.
The VGF said it spent a total of GH¢250,000 to settle the bills of the patients who, even though were discharged, could not go home because of their inability to settle their bills.
The patients were on admission in the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, as well as hospitals in the Central, Volta, Northern, Ashanti, Bono and Western regions.
Health initiative
The External Affairs Director of Vodafone Ghana, Mr Gayheart Edem Mensah, said the programme formed part of the health initiative of VGF which had been implemented on an annual basis for the past six years.
He said the initiative was aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations that emphasised good healthcare for all.
“We see this homecoming initiative as part of our contribution to support the government to deliver healthcare to Ghanaians,” the director added.
Mr Mensah said while the government was providing healthcare for the citizens through the National Health Insurance Scheme, corporate bodies could support the sector in other ways.
Appreciation
The Principal Nursing Officer of the Neurosurgical Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ms Emelia K. Okai, on behalf of the patients, expressed appreciation to the VGF for its continued support to patients at the hospital.