Vice President Bawumia fulfils promise to Trinity Theological Seminary ; cuts sod for hostel facility

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Apr - 03 - 2024 , 17:52

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia today [April 3, 2024] cut the sod for the construction of a four-storey, 200-bed hostel for the Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra.

The facility, which is being funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND), is in fulfillment of a pledge Dr Bawumia made to the Seminary, following a request for assistance, during the school's congregation two years ago, which he attended.

The Vice President, who is also the flag bearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in a social media post said, "As an institution that trains and instills Godly values, the construction of this hostel will not only provide the much-needed accommodation for students, it will also serve as a hub for more learning and growth."

He expressed his gratitude to all those who have contributed to making the commencement of the project possible, including the management of Trinity Theological Seminary, the Minister for Education, as well as the Board of Trustees and management of the GETFUND.