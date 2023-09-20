UDS deploys 8,746 students for community programme

Mohammed Fugu Sep - 20 - 2023 , 07:04

The University for Development Studies (UDS) has deployed 8,746 students to various communities in the Northern, Northeast, Savannah, and Upper East regions to undertake a compulsory community-based education service.

The students were deployed to 40 districts in the four regions and are expected to take part in the university's Third Trimester Field Practical Programme (TTFPP) for a period of two months to identify developmental challenges within the communities and recommend possible solutions.

The TTFPP blends academic work with community life by helping students to understand and develop favourable attitudes towards living and working in vulnerable communities.

Orientation

At the orientation ceremony in Tamale, the Vice-Chancellor of UDS, Prof. Seidu Al-Hassan, said the students were expected to research and write reports at the end of their stay in the communities.

The students

Such reports, he said, would serve as primary source of data for some metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in drawing up their development plans and added that the reports had solved many problems facing the communities since its inception in 1994.

He indicated that plans were far advanced to digitise all reports generated by students on development issues confronting various communities to make such reports accessible to development partners and state agencies for developmental purposes.

Advice

Prof. Al-Hassan advised the students to conduct themselves properly and relate well with the community's members to enable them to undertake the exercise effectively.

"Any student who finds a challenge in a community and seeks redress to it on his or her own will take home GH¢2,500, while the group will take home GH¢5,000," he said.

He further advised them to stay away from chieftaincy and land disputes-related issues and remain focused on their purpose.