Hospitality figure Hudson Ablordeppey goes home Sept 30

Samuel Doe Ablordeppey Sep - 20 - 2023 , 07:11

The tourism, arts and culture industry has lost one of its illustrious players, Hudson Kojo Ablordeppey, who made remarkable contributions in the theatre and hospitality sub sector.

The operator of one of the pioneering major hotels in the Volta Region, the Volta View Hotel at Sogakope, he also played many roles in theatre arts.

Hudson, who was the President of the Ghana Tourism Federation from 1998 to 2002, having served as its national secretary from 1994 to 1997, was also appointed board member of the Ghana Tourism Authority in 2010 and also chaired the Ghana Tourism Development Company from 2011 to 2012.

In 2016, Hudson was inducted into Ghana's Tourism Hall of Fame based on his leadership, professionalism and dedication to the sector.

The Ministry of Tourism recognised his recruitment and training expertise, knowledge in digital application, financial management introduction of identification cards in the tourism and hospitality sector.

The Hall of Fame induction also took into consideration his oversight responsibility for the inauguration of 10 regional offices of the Ghana Hoteliers and Tourism Federation and the establishment of the Ghana Tourism Fund in 2013.

His dedication to the tourism sector of Ghana's economy is seen in the several contributions he made at different committee levels.

They included being a member of the Planning Committee of the first and second Ghana International Tourism Fair in 1997 and 1998; Planning Committee Member for the first Emancipation Day Celebration in 1998; member, Action Plan Committee for World Tourism Day in 1998; Member, Workshop Technical Committee on Donor Roundtable Conference 1998; Member of National Planning Committee for the First and Second Ghana National Tourism Awards in 2013 and 2014.

He attended and participated in many tourism exhibitions across the globe.

Regional

Kojo made equally remarkable contributions to regional tourism, arts, culture and politics in the Volta Region.

His claim to the hospitality and tourism industry was when he became the Manager of Hotel Cisneros Resort Hotel, Sogakofe in the early 1980s.

There, the thrust was in events management when he promoted the serene Volta River, the added exercise of lawn tennis, swimming and the fresh cuisines prepared from the fresh organic food crops from Tongu and other parts of the Volta Region to corporate clients and leisure seekers from Accra, other parts of the country and foreign tourists.

He started the Volta View Hotel at Sogakope with 15 rooms in 1989. With time, he added 20 rooms and a 300-seater conference room among other facilities.

In recognition of his outstanding general knowledge and selflessness, the government of Ghana requested his services in a number of capacities such as chairman, South Tongu District Education Planning Committee from 2010 to 2012 and a presiding member, South Tongu District Assembly.

Hudson was also appointed board member, Regional Lands Commission, Ho.

For many years, before venturing into own practice, Ablordeppey worked part-time as a Drama and Theatre Consultant to the Apple Farm and Music Centre in New Jersey, U.S.A where he and a team of “Broadway specialists” from Ghana taught the theory and practice of various Ghanaian and African dance, music and acting in the summer.

September 30

Born to Jonas Tsei Ablordeppey of Agordome, near Dabala and Georgina Biesa Ablordeppey (nee Kormedoda) of Sokpoe, Hudson lived his formative years in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

He attended the Asem Local Authority Primary and Middle schools, the St John's Grammar School in Accra and the Wesley College in Kumasi for a Post- Secondary School Teachers Diploma in Education.

After teaching for three years, he studied at the University of Ghana for a Diploma in Drama and Theatre Arts.

Hudson also studied for a master's degree in fine arts (Theatre) from the University of Glassboro, New Jersey, U.S.A and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of Surrey, England.

Survived by his wife, Naana and six children, Hudson will be laid to rest on Saturday, September 30 at his hometown, Agordome, after a vigil the previous night when the body will lie in state.