Twellium Industrial Company Ltd introduces new Rasta Choco Malt: A Taste of Africa

GraphicOnline Aug - 04 - 2023 , 01:00

In a world where cultural diversity is celebrated more than ever before, Twellium Industries, an innovative beverage company, is stepping up to the plate to honour the vibrant and unique culture of Rastafarianism.

Introducing the Rasta Choco Malt, a delicious chocolate malt beverage that not only aims to tantalize taste buds but also promotes the rich heritage and cool authenticity of African culture.

What sets this beverage apart is not just its mouth-watering flavor but also the groundbreaking advertising campaign that accompanies it. To capture the true essence of Rastafarianism and pay homage to Africa, the company has brought together the legend Ghanaian celebrities Reggie Rockstone and his wife, Blakk Rasta, as well as the renowned Bombo Marley, to star in an advert that encapsulates the spirit of Rasta people.

The advertisement serves as a rallying cry for individuals to embrace their roots and appreciate the African heritage. Through lively music, vibrant visuals, and a captivating storyline, viewers are transported to the heart of Rasta culture. The advert effectively showcases the confident, laid-back lifestyle for which Rasta people are known, all while evoking a sense of pride and admiration for African traditions.

Not only does the Rasta Choco Malt pay homage to Rasta culture, but it also embodies the charm of African design. The beverage stands out on the shelf with its eye-catching African-inspired packaging, featuring bold colours and intricate patterns that tell a story of African history and artistry. This unique design not only serves as an aesthetic delight to the eyes but also acts as a reminder of the rich tapestry of African culture.

But let's not forget the real star of the show - the Rasta Choco Malt itself. With its exquisite blend of chocolate and malt flavours, this beverage offers a refreshing and indulgent experience that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning taste buds. The smooth, creamy texture combined with the rich chocolatey taste creates a truly delightful beverage that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

And the best part? The Rasta Choco Malt is available at a very affordable price, making it accessible to everyone. This commitment to affordability reflects the company's desire to share the beauty and joy of Rasta culture with as many people as possible and dispel any misconceptions about its accessibility.

In a world where cultural appreciation and representation are of utmost importance, the introduction of Rasta Choco Malt fills a void in the market. By celebrating Rasta culture and African heritage, this beverage aims to bridge the gap between cultures and bring people closer together. So, whether you're sitting at home, out with friends, or simply looking for a refreshing treat, reach for a can of Rasta Choco Malt and immerse yourself in the cool authenticity of African culture.