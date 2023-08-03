NPA set to roll out Cylinder Recirculation Model September

Beatrice Laryea Aug - 03 - 2023 , 23:56

From September this year, residents of Accra and other selected parts of the country do not have to own a cylinder to use gas.

Gas users only have to pick up filled up cylinders and pay for the content, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) after registering with their National Identity Card.

This is due to the implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) being championed by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and its partners, under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy. Roll out will begin in September in Accra and Kumasi and will gradually spread across the country.

Why CRM?

The implementation of the CRM is to ensure that at least 50% of Ghanaians have access to safe, clean and environmentally friendly LPG by 2030.

It is also meant to improve access to LPG, improve safety in the distribution of LPG and to increase adoption of LPG.

Additionally, it is a policy shift to stop the unnecessary loss of lives and properties as well as gas filling stations, mostly due to human error.