Sigma Ghana declares readiness for the Cylinder Recirculation Module (CRM)

GraphicOnline Jun - 23 - 2023 , 10:14

Sigma Cylinders Ghana's manufacturing plant had boosted its production capacity to 1.5 million cylinders annually for the Ghanaian market.

The factory aligns with the government's forthcoming Cylinder Recirculation Module (CRM) policy, which will create a significant demand for cylinders in circulation.

Sigma Cylinders is a Ghanaian multinational company with a presence in 4 other countries and has 4 ISO certifications. We have been providing professional support and a wide range of solutions at competitive pricing since 1998, including manufacturing and refurbishing top-quality LPG cylinders in many countries.

Sigma Cylinders Ghana is well-positioned to meet this demand by providing high-quality and affordable LPG cylinders to the general public.

The CRM module is an LPG marketing model that involves refilling LPG cylinders at large refilling plants and distributing them to consumers through specialised retail outlets known as exchange points. Consumers will be able to exchange their empty cylinders for filled ones at these exchange points.

Recognising the importance of the LPG sector to the national economy, the government is committed to ensuring a reliable supply of LPG and increasing nationwide access from 25% to 50% by 2030.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Deputy Director Mr. Perry Curtis Kwabla, and his team visited Sigma Cylinders' plant in Ghana. This visit holds significant importance within the context of Ghana's implementation plan for the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM).

During the visit, Sigma Cylinders' team showcased their state-of-the-art facility and highlighted the advanced manufacturing procedures implemented to enhance the quality, safety, and efficiency of their LPG cylinders.

These efforts are in line with the requirements and standards set by Ghana Standard Authority as the Deputy Director General, Mr. Clifford E. Frimpong and his staff visited and congratulated Sigma for their outstanding performance through the years and following LPG cylinder manufacturing process and emphasizing on the normalizing furnace & heat treatment, 30 bar testing, shot blasting, and serigraphy in which Sigma has been a market leader through the years, underscoring Sigma Cylinders' commitment to delivering exceptional products.

Moreover, Sigma Cylinders Ghana plant had received various visits from key industry players such as Goil, Blue Ocean, and Quantum Group. These visits was very fruitful as it brought both companies closer together.

Sigma Cylinders provides customers with high-quality products at competitive prices, Sigma Ghana has been strategically located across the country with showrooms in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi to serve their customers.