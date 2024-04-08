Twellium hosts grand Ramadan iftar, feeds 1,000 muslims in Ghana

Graphic Online Apr - 08 - 2024 , 08:47

Twellium Industrial Company Limited, renowned for its production of Verna Mineral Water, Rush Energy Drink, and other non-alcoholic beverages, recently organized the largest annual national Ramadan iftar in Shukura Zango, Accra.

The event, held on Saturday, April 6, 2024, fed approximately 1000 Muslims in a celebration of community and generosity.

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, Twellium Industries annually engages in various activities to honor the Holy month of Ramadan in Ghana. This includes donating assorted products such as mineral water, soft drinks, fruit juices, energy drinks, McBerry biscuits, and cake to H.E. the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu. Additionally, the company organizes iftar meals for Muslim communities and hosts the Annual National Qur’an Recitation Competition.

The impact of Twellium's contributions during Muslim occasions has garnered widespread recognition and appreciation from Imams, Chiefs, Dignitaries, and the general Muslim public across Ghana. This year's iftar attracted numerous young Muslims from different parts of the capital, providing them with the opportunity to break their fast together in a festive atmosphere.

Alhaji Mustapha Anass, representing Twellium Industries, outlined the vision behind this year's grand Ramadan Iftar, emphasizing the importance of supporting vulnerable members of society during the holy month, especially amid global economic challenges.

Patrons of the iftar expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the event, highlighting the positive impact on the community. Musah from Madina commended the gathering's organization and ambiance, while an okada rider from Nima expressed joy and gratitude for the opportunity to participate. Hajia Fati from Fadama shared her enjoyment and hoped for similar events to reach more communities during Ramadan.