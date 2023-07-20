TOSA ’83 cuts sod to start sanitary project

Benjamin Xornam Glover Jul - 20 - 2023 , 11:58

The 1983 year group of the Tema Senior High School has held a sodcutting ceremony for the construction of new restrooms at the school.

The old students-sponsored project, estimated at approximately GH¢500,000, is expected to ease the congestion that has resulted from the increase in admissions in recent years.

The 16-seater facility has been designed to have separate toilet rooms for males, females and guests to the campus.

The restrooms will also give easy access to users with disabilities and an office for a janitor to ensure the sustainability of the project.

The President of Tema Old Students Association (TOSA ’83), Julius Ogo, told the Daily Graphic that the investment in the facility would greatly help to continue the success story and achievements of Temasco, whose products continued to pursue their dreams to make an impact on society.

Visitors

He explained that the 1983 year group found it necessary to provide the school with separate visitors’ washrooms to cater for the needs of parents and visitors who visited their wards on campus.

He was optimistic that the project, which was handed over to the contractor, Messrs Pathak And Rocky 77 Ltd, would be completed and handed over in November this year to mark the 40th anniversary of the completion of the school by the 1983 year group and 62nd anniversary of Temasco.

The Headmaster of TEMASCO, Emmanuel Kobina Baidoo, described the intervention as a critical step in the school's effort to expand facilities on campus and ease pressure on existing facilities, including access to washrooms.

He indicated that past students had been the backbone to the effective management of the school, stressing that over the years the old students association had initiated a number of projects on campus, including the renovation of the science laboratory, construction of a ceremonial ground, an infirmary, a nurse bungalow, water storage facilities which have contributed to the efficient management of the school.

The National President of TOSA, Daniel Boifio, urged other year groups to adopt critical projects of the school for the school’s growing population.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the school, Kakraba Yamoah, commended the 1983 year group for embarking on the project which was dear to the heart of the board.

Tema Senior High School is a day and boarding school established on September 22, 1961, by Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.