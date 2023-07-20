300 Women benefit from Mumsbooth Project

Chris Nunoo Jul - 20 - 2023 , 11:20

MUMSBOOTH Empowerment Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, has trained 300 women under its Project Start Accra programme.

The programme, which was the 21st edition since its inception took the beneficiaries through a number of skills training programmes namely catering, tailoring, beads and soap making.

Other participants were also trained in how to prepare local drinks, events management and digital skills.

The participants were mobilised from churches and communities in the region.

Background

Mumsbooth Empowerment Initiative through its Project START programme has trained over 11,000 women in vocational skills and also helped them to turn those skills into businesses.

This is the sixth year since the programme began and it has reached a lot of women who are currently operating their own businesses.

The 300 beneficiaries who took part in the training got to know of the project START programme through adverts from social media, church meetings or by word of mouth from friends.

Capacity building

The Founder of Mumsbooth Empowerment Initiative, Martha Tawiyah, after the training last Saturday in Accra told the Daily Graphic the Mumsbooth Empowerment Initiative was focused on building the capacity of women to know how to turn the skills they learnt into viable businesses.

She said her organisation would continue to empower women through skills training since it had realised skills development had positive ripple effect in communities and to a large extent on the economy.

"We are focused on teaching them to fish and not just giving them fish. When a woman is empowered, the impact goes beyond just her but to her children, her family and her community at large," Mrs Tawiyah added.

She was happy about the massive turnout and the zeal of the participants to do something for themselves and said, "We are happy the women left with an understanding of what to do and have promised to take active steps to start and build their businesses therein.”

Progress

Mrs Tawiyah promised to follow up to check on the progress made by the participants after the training and also showcase and boost their products on the Internet so they could find the right markets.

She called on the government, other organisations and individuals to support such initiatives.

Mrs Tawiyah further stressed the need for continuous and a conscious effort to empower women with skills and help provide the support women needed to start and grow their businesses so that they could cater for their families.