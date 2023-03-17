Thousands file past Christian Atsu

Kweku Zurek Mar - 17 - 2023 , 08:42

Thousands of fans are paying their respects to Christian Atsu Twasam as part of his final funeral rites today in Accra.

The body of the 2015 African Cup of Nations best player is at the forecourt of the statement where Ghanaians from all walks of life are paying their final respects.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to take his turn filing past at 8.45am.

Some dignitaries present at the ceremony include the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong and the Director of the Ghana Prisons Service.

more to follow...