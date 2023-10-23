Tertiary Business Sense Challenge: University of Education Winneba are 2023 champions

Kwame Larweh & Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Oct - 23 - 2023 , 05:34

The University of Education Winneba (UEW) put up a spirited performance at the weekend to annex the coveted title as champions of the Tertiary Business Sense Challenge (TBSC) Version 5.0.

The first-time finalists bagged 67.9 points to beat two-time winners, University of Cape Coast (UCC), to second position with 51 points.

Defending champions, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), appearing out of sorts right from the start, placed third with 49.6 points after five gruelling rounds.

Prizes

For their prize, the champions received GH¢8,000 cash, four laptops, insurance cover for each contestant, free subscription to the Graphic Business newspaper, certificates of participation, internship opportunities with institutions of the sponsors, souvenirs from sponsors and textbooks.

The first runner-up, UCC, received GH¢5,000 cash, four tablets, insurance cover for each contestant, free subscription to the Graphic Business, certificates of participation, internship opportunities with institutions of the sponsors, souvenirs from sponsors and textbooks.

Third-placed KNUST also received GH¢3,000 as cash prize, insurance cover for each contestant, certificates of participation, internship opportunities with institutions of the sponsors, souvenirs from sponsors and textbooks.

James Nana Ofosu of UEW and Abigail Tagoe of Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) received the special award for the best male and best female contestant, respectively.

The annual competition, which attracted 35 schools across the country this year, was under the auspices of the Graphic Business, the business and finance newspaper in the newspaper stable of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL).

Deepening financial literacy

At the event, the Editor, Graphic Business, Asamoah Boahene, said it was crucial to deepen financial literacy now due to the challenges faced by the country’s economy in the last few years.

“If there has been the need for the deepening of financial literacy, now is the time.

Over the past few years, the economy has taken a nosedive, and we all know the challenges we are facing in the economy.

“We have had haircuts, the domestic debt exchange programme, and other terminologies we never heard about in an economic class.

So, if there is ever a time to entrench financial literacy, this is the time.

That is why this platform is relevant,” he said.

He said his outfit believed in building an army of youth who understood investment and what it took to put money aside to face difficult times.

He congratulated the winners and advised students to learn to invest in themselves to enable them to tap into good opportunities in the future.

Objective

The TBSC provides a platform for tertiary business schools in the country to showcase the quality of the education given to students by squaring them off against their contemporaries.

It aims to identify students with high business acumen who engage their peers in meaningful business discussions and serve as role models and mentors to young business students.

Sponsors

The quiz is partnered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana, which provides all the technical aspects of the competition, including the setting and marking of questions and vetting.

The Chartered Institute of Management and Accountancy also provides some human resource support in the form of provision of judges and personnel.

Other sponsors include MTN Ghana, GLICO, Price WaterHouse Coopers (PWC), Petrosol and COMPU Ghana.