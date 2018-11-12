Tema Motorway to undergo major rehabilitation

Major rehabilitation works on the 18-km Tema Motorway are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2019.
The project includes a five-lane dual carriageway with six interchanges, including three new ones at Community 18, Teshie Link and Dzorwulu, and the remodeling of others.
While awaiting the major rehabilitation works to begin, work on the patching of potholes on the 18-kilometre Tema Motorway is to commence this week.
The minor work, estimated at GH¢2.4 million, involves the patching of potholes with asphalt materials in the inner carriage of the highway.
After patching the potholes in the inner carriage, work will also commence on the patching of potholes on the shoulders of the dual carriageway.
The patching of potholes will be executed by Sasecom Limited, a local construction firm.
A source at the Ministry of Roads and Highways told the Daily Graphic in Accra yesterday that resources had already been mobilised for work on the project to begin this week.
As part of measures to ensure smooth traffic management, the source said, work on the project would start at 10 a.m. each day after the morning rush hours.
“We will also place traffic guards and erect adequate road signs at vantage points to direct traffic.
Besides, we will work on weekends, especially Sunday when there is low traffic,” he said.
The source said the Ministry of Roads and Highways, had also invited the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to help manage the traffic situation throughout the duration of the project.