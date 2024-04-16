Next article: 50 Years after establishment: NSS gets first policy

Teacher Unions Express Disappointment over Govt’s Negotiation Approach

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Apr - 16 - 2024 , 12:53

Three teacher unions have expressed disappointment over the government’s negotiating approach concerning their working conditions.

On March 20, 2024, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-GH) declared a nationwide strike due to poor conditions of service. Following negotiations with the government, the Teacher Unions called off the strike on April 2, 2024.

In a joint statement released on Monday, April 15, 2024, they conveyed their dissatisfaction with the government’s ineffective approach to addressing teachers’ working conditions.

“All this while, our negotiations have not achieved any meaningful outcome. More disappointingly, the government team does not seem to have the requisite capacity to respond adequately to our demands,” parts of the statement read.

The Unions also issued a warning to the government and the public, stressing that Teacher Union Leaders should not be blamed for any issues that arise at the Pre-Tertiary Level.

