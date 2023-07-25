Supreme Court dismisses Quayson’s review application

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Jul - 25 - 2023 , 13:04

The Supreme Court has dismissed a review application by James Gyakye Quayson which sought to challenge the court’s decision to declare his election as Member of Parliament of Assin - North in 2020 as unconstitutional.

In a unanimous decision today, a nine-member panel of the apex court held that the application did not meet the threshold for review as stipulated by the 1992 Constitution and the Supreme Court rules.

Delivering the decision of the apex court, the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, held that most of the grounds raised by Mr Quayson in his application were a rehash of the arguments raised in the original case.

Again, the court held that some of the grounds in the review application were disagreements the applicant had with the court on the judgment which did not constitute exceptional circumstances for the court to exercise its review jurisdiction in favour of the MP.

The Application for review is dismissed as without merit,” Justice Torkornoo stated.

