Sunyani: Police arrest one suspect in Odumase-Badu road robbery

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Apr - 17 - 2024 , 17:54

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect in connection with a robbery incident which occurred on the Odumase-Badu road, near Sunyani in the Bono Region last Tuesday.

Advertisement

The robbery incident, which happened at about 7pm on April 16, 2024, resulted in the death of one student, Abdul Aziz Issah, of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

Six other students were also injured in the process. However, the injured students have since received medical attention and have been discharged.

The police in a statement dated Wednesday, April 17, 2024, said the suspect, and his accomplices currently on the run, attacked and robbed students and lecturers of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) while returning from a field trip.

"Police highway patrol teams intervened and arrested one person. A manhunt is currently ongoing to get the other accomplices arrested to face justice," the police statement said.