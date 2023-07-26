Sunyani announces death of Nana Asor Nkrawiri

Biiya Mukusah Ali Jul - 26 - 2023 , 04:06

The Sunyani Traditional Council yesterday announced the death of the Omanhene of Sunyani, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.

The official pronouncement at the Old Sunyani Palace was characterised by firing of muskets, blowing of horns, drumming and wailing.

The news threw the entire Sunyani town and adjoining communities into a state of mourning.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, the council invited the media to inform the people in the city to gather at the old palace yesterday for an important announcement.

Announcement

Before the announcement, there was virtual silence at the meeting which was attended by members of the Boahen Korkor Asennie Royal Family and the council, with the Sunyanihenmaa, Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II, and her elders sitting in state at the Old Palace.

After the announcement by the Akwamuhene, Nana Kwaku Sarben, family members, particularly women, started wailing amid singing of dirges, drumming, the firing of muskets and the blowing of horns.

Hundreds of residents, including the Chief Executive of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, Ansu Kumi, thronged the old palace to sympathise with the family and the council for the loss.

Background

The late Nana Nkrawiri, who died in July 2022, at the Bono Regional Hospital, was born on Friday, May 31, 1946, in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital.

Nana Nkrawiri, a retired educationists, was known in private life as Osei Kofi.

He was enstooled as the Chief of Sunyani on Monday, March 17, 1980, with the stool name Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.

Scene at the old Sunyani palace during the announcement of Nana Asor Nkrawiri’s death

He succeeded Nana Kwaku Yeboah, and the Sunyani stool was raised to a paramountcy in 1989.

He started his early education at the Sunyani High Street School, which has since gone through series of changes to presently become the Twene Amanfo Senior High and Technical School.

He furthered his education at the Sunyani Secondary School from 1960 to 1965, and later pursued his tertiary education at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Nana Nkrawiri II taught at the Berekum Training College (BETCO), the Dormaa Senior High School (DORMASS) and Sunyani SHS (SUSEC) before his retirement.

Restrictions

In honour of the late chief, the Sunyani Traditional Council has placed a one-month ban on noise making in the Sunyani municipality, from Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to Thursday, August 24, 2023.

All funerals and one-week observance, preaching on the principal streets of Sunyani and merrymaking ceremonies, such as weddings and naming events in public places have been restricted.

With the exception of institutions rendering critical services such as health facilities, financial institutions and civil and public servants, among others, who are allowed to transact business, all other commercial social activities, including streets food vending and shops have been banned from operating on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Additionally, the council has banned movement of animals in the city and declared that people who wished to come to the city within the one-month period must dress in all black.

The council subsequently warned criminals, who would attempt to take advantage of the death of the chief to commit crime, to stay away from it.