Don’t cry again in my court - Judge warns Aisha Huang

Justice Agbenorsi Jul - 26 - 2023 , 03:50

The judge hearing the case in which a Chinese woman, En Huang, aka Aisha Huang, has been accused of facilitating and engaging in illegal mining in the country, has warned the accused not to cry in her court again.

“Today should be the last time you cry in my court.

This is disrespectful to the court.

“If you want to cry, cry in custody before you come.

This question is so harmless,” Justice Lydia Osei Marfo told Aisha Huang, who was crying for the second time since she opened her defence on Monday, July 10, 2022.

What happened?

Aisha Huang, who has opened her defence in the case, was being cross-examined by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Yvonne Atokora Obuobisa, last Monday when she broke down in tears.

The DPP confronted Aisha about her second coming to Ghana after her deportation in 2018.

“You came back to Ghana so you could continue your illegal activity in Ghana, isn’t it,” the DPP queried Aisha.

But in her response, Aisha told the court that after her deportation, she was never told that she could not return to Ghana again, adding: “So after staying in China for a long time, I thought it was okay for me to return, that’s why I came back.”

She further added that she specifically went to Tamale upon her second arrival just to collect debts owed her by debtors.

En Huang has been accused of being in the thick of affairs of galamsey, especially in the Ashanti Region.

She was deported from Ghana in 2018 after the Attorney-General (A-G) decided to discontinue her trial in which she was accused of engaging in small-scale mining without a licence.

However, she was said to have sneaked back into Ghana to allegedly engage in the same activities for which she was deported.

The A-G, Godfred Yeboah Dame, then prosecuted her for the alleged crimes before her deportation and new ones committed since her re-entry into Ghana.

It is the case of the prosecution that Aisha had an illegal mining concession at Bepotenten in the Amansie West District in the Ashanti Region and also operated a mining support services company.

She has pleaded not guilty to undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, the illegal employment of foreigners and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.