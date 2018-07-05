Stop reckless issuance of filling station licences – Asantehene urges NPA

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to find a permanent solution to the reckless issuance of licences for the opening of fuel filling stations in the country.
He said the action plan must include, but not limited to, proper and thorough background checks of the applicants, as well as the ecology of the proposed sites before the licences were issued.
The Asantehene gave the advice when some members of the board and the management of the NPA called on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Wednesday to seek his blessings and directions to make the regulatory body more effective and efficient.
He said the new board must show direction and help change the status quo from the ‘business as usual’ attitude.
He said the advice was not limited to only the NPA but all regulatory bodies, some of whose negligence had led to the recent unnecessary flooding in Accra and Kumasi.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu urged the board to also do proper consultation on the planned implementation of the cylinder recirculation module in order not to short-change local cylinder operators.
He said the implementation of the policy required a multifaceted approach, with prime focus on the local content law, so that indigenous Ghanaians were not kicked out of business.
CEO
The Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, Mr Hassan S. Tampuli, assured the Asantehene that the authority was fully aware of the local content law and would do everything possible to protect local businesses.
He said the call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu was part of broader consultations and ‘buy-ins’ to make the implementation of the cylinder recirculation policy flawless and friendly.
Board Chair
The Board Chairman of the NPA, Mr Joe Addo-Yobo, expressed appreciation to the Asantehene for his wise counsel and promised that, together with his colleague board members, they would work hard to enhance the activities of the NPA.