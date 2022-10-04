South Birim Rural Bank supports ODASCO

The South Birim Rural Bank has donated GH¢10,000 to the Oda Senior High School (ODASCO) for the rehabilitation of the school’s girls’ dormitory block which was destroyed by rainstorm recently.
The Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the bank, Mrs Benedicta Addo-Danquah, made the presentation, saying the gesture was in response to an appeal by the Headmaster of the school, Mr Evans Boafo, to the bank for financial assistance to repair the damaged building.
She said the appeal fell within the confines of the bank’s corporate social responsibility and, therefore, obliged to assist in the development of its catchment area.
Mrs Addo-Danquah advised the school authorities to utilise the money for the intended purpose in order to receive more assistance from the bank.
She also urged the students to study hard to become responsible future leaders to assist in the development of their communities and the nation at large.
The legal adviser of the bank, Augustus Anim Attafuah, enjoined the students to be disciplined, obedient, submissive and studious in order to achieve their objective of becoming great academicians in future.
Appreciation
Mr Boafo, who received the sum in cheque, said the donation had come at an opportune time for the students to get a decent dormitory block.
He said the students had been sleeping in the school’s library since the rainstorm struck on May 17 this year.
He appealed to the government, well-to-do individuals and non-governmental organisations to help to rehabilitate the Danquah boys’ dormitory block and the school’s pantry which were also damaged by the rainstorm.