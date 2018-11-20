Six killed in Metro Mass accident on Sunyani-Techiman road

Six people died on Monday when a Sunyani-bound Metro Mass Transit (MMT) DAF bus collided head-on with a Daewoo Matiz taxi cab at the outskirts of Bonkwae on the Sunyani-Techiman Highway
.
Five occupants in the Daewoo Matiz died instantly while the sixth victim died at the SDA Hospital at Techiman where he was rushed to.
The deceased have been identified as Yaw Joe, 40, driver of the taxicab, Grace Gyamea, 50, Yakubu Adams, 32 and three others who are yet to be identified.
The Techiman Municipal Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, ASP Andrews Okonenge who confirmed the incident to Graphic Online explained that four of the deceased (two males and two females) were teachers.
According to him, the teachers who were stationed at Mmaampehia and its environs on the Sunyani-Techiman stretch.
They were returning to Techiman where they lived after classes when the incident occurred.
The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Techiman Holy Family Catholic Hospital.
