Shine Summit launched to build capacity of youth

Agnes Melissa Yovo Jun - 21 - 2023 , 07:48

­A youth and development oriented project dubbed 'Shine Summit' has been launched with the aim of spiraling youth participation in bringing positive change to rural communities to augment the desired growth.

The project seeks to build and impact a youthful generation as well as strengthen the capacity of young people to bring transformation through technology.

Organised by Blogger Kobby Kyei with partnership from Global Ovations, it was on the theme "The Progressive Portrayal of the media; Technology Transformation advancement, Brand Sustainability".

Ambassador

Speaking at the launch, the French Ambassador to Ghana, Jules-Armand Aniambossou, highlighted the importance of the youth getting educated, and encouraged them to pursue excellence.

He again highlighted the premium the French President, Emmanuel Macron, put on the African continent, and urged the youth to work hard to seek a bright future, obedience, respect and eschew all forms of pride and arrogance in all they did.

The Ambassador, who was the guest of honour, said Ghana's ecosystem needed to be protected and improved, and as such it was important for the youth to put their shoulders to the wheel to change the African ecosystem.

He further called for the total inclusion of women in improving and changing the ecosystem.

The French Ambassador disclosed that France was ready to work together with Ghana to improve the African ecosystem, hence the French Government had allocated $2m in support of the development of the youth in Ghana.

A broadcast journalist, Portia Solomon Gabor, congratulated the blogger, Kobby Kyei, on putting together the summit.

Recounting her academic struggles back in high school, she noted that mathematics was a challenging subject, although she was proficient in literature-in-English, current affairs and English Language but she worked hard to achieve excellence.

She, therefore, encouraged young and experienced school-going youth who struggled with academic work to resort to making efforts to enhance their learning outcomes in order to excel in school.

"Not that I did not understand Mathematics, Mathematics did not understand me", she added.

Mrs Gabor who won Journalist of the Year at the 26th Ghana Journalists Awards advised young practising journalists to focus on rural community-centred stories.

She explained that was the surest way to report untold stories for long lasting results.

Blogosphere

The renowned Blogger, Augustus Koranteng Kyei, popularly known as 'Kobby Kyei', speaking to the Daily Graphic, after the programme, disclosed that there was an upcoming project dubbed "Go there with Kobby Kyei", a rural community-centred report which would throw more light on education, health and sanitation stories.

He said until finding his livelihood in the blogosphere, he was a teacher in music.

He had successfully covered stories in showbiz and on celebrities; and advised young people to also use social media as a tool to transform the lives of many others.

On the 'Shine Summit', he said, many young people capitalised on social media to propagate falsehood, leading to negative impacts; thus, the initiative to educate the youth about working with technology and social media.

Among some media personalities and celebrities who took turns to speak were:

Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi (Bola Ray); Broadcast Journalist, Tommy Annan Forson; Actress and TV Host, Nana Ama McBrown; the CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Mensah Dzamefe; Brand and Marketing Consultant, Mr Bernard Kafui Sokpe; a YouTuber, Berthhold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya; as well as Global TEDx Speaker and Brand Architect, Futurist Kwame A. A Opoku.