Serve people in humility — Bishop Arthur

Daily Graphic Oct - 20 - 2023 , 07:51

The founder and leader of Universal Faith Gospel International Church, Bishop Samuel Darley Arthur, has admonished ministers of the gospel to serve humanity with humility as God raises ministers from among the people to serve them.

He said Christians had a duty to spread the word to all parts of the world, and in view of that his vision was to covert and train followers in the ways of the Lord so that they would also spread the gospel around the world.

The leader added that since Christians were obliged to help the poor, he would work towards bringing relief to the needy.

Bishop Arthur was speaking after the International Council of Churches Ministers of Great Britain (ICCMGB) consecrated and inducted him into office at Universal Faith Gospel International Church, Obuasi.

He said his vision was to mobilise Christians to support the poor, orphans and widows.

Advice

The President of ICCMGB, Archbishop Agyeman Badu, who performed the induction, advised ministers of the gospel to allow God to lead them in their work.

He said they should draw attention to Jesus Christ rather than to themselves.

The president added that “if those in leadership of the country allow God to lead them in their actions, the nation will do well”.