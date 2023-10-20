Cervical Cancer Training Centre receives 50 thermal coagulators - For onward distribution to facilities

Rosalind K. Amoh Oct - 20 - 2023 , 07:47

The Cervical Cancer Prevention and Training Center (CCPTC) of the Catholic Hospital at Battor in the Volta Region has taken delivery of 50 thermal coagulators to help in its training and campaign efforts against the disease.

The cervical pre-cancer treatment equipment purchased with $70,000 grant from the Rotary Foundation, was donated by the Rotary Clubs of Accra-East, Ghana, and Eau Claire, Florida, USA.

Having taken delivery of the devices, CCPTC will distribute them to health facilities across the country, especially those in underserved communities who have healthcare personnel trained in cervical cancer screening.

Some of the beneficiary hospitals are the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), LEKMA Hospital, Ga East Municipal Hospital, St Anthony's Hospital, Dzodze

This will enable the beneficiary health facilities to offer a safe and effective alternative to surgical procedures for cervical pre-cancer, to save lives, reduce the burden on healthcare systems, and empower women to take control of their health.

A special presentation ceremony, held at the hospital, attracted a number of dignitaries including the Paramount Queenmother of the Mepe Traditional Area, Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV, the North Tongu District Chief Executive (DCE), Divine Osborne Fenu, and the District Director of Health Services (DDHS), Michael Ziggah.

Also present were Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Accra-East as well as healthcare professionals and community leaders.

Underserved communities

Presenting the equipment, the President of the Rotary Club of Accra-East, Serge Sourou Oga, said it was his outfit's greatest desire to see women, burdened with cervical cancer, provided with the best treatment to save their lives, hence the initiative.

He said often times, the focus was more on breast cancer, but cervical cancer was equally deadly and, unfortunately, the vulnerable in the remotest areas were usually the worse victims.

"Today, in a collaborative effort with the Rotary Foundation and the Rotary Club of Eau Claire, we offer these 50 thermal coagulators, specialised cervical pre-cancer treatment devices, to complement your work mainly for underserved communities.

This achievement is a gift of hope, empowerment, and a brighter future for women facing the threat of cervical cancer," he said.

Mr Oga expressed optimism that access to cervical pre-cancer treatment would improve, leading to a higher likelihood of early detection, successful outcomes for women in need and reducing mortality.

“This initiative also serves as a model for future collaborations between Rotary clubs, organisations, and communities worldwide”, he added.

Eau Claire

In a goodwill message, members of the Rotary Club of Eau Claire, USA, expressed their deep appreciation for the opportunity to support the CCPTC at Battor in the fight against cervical cancer in Ghana.

They emphasised the life-saving impact these 50 thermal ablation devices would have on women in Ghana and across the world.

CCPTC’s crusade

The Head of the CCPTC, Dr Kofi Effah, was grateful for the donation and emphasised how the devices would significantly contribute to the fight against cervical cancer which was the second killer of women in the country.

Making a presentation on the burden of cervical cancer globally and in Ghana, he said it was the second commonest cancer in women in Ghana after breast cancer, with nearly 3,000 new cases reported yearly and close to 2,000 women dying annually from the disease.

He said like other cancers, when detected early, could be treated to save lives and thus described the devices presented as critical in the campaign against cervical cancer.

Dr Effah used the opportunity to express appreciation to the Rotary Club and other organisations for being supportive in the training of healthcare professionals as part of the crusade to improve access to care on cervical cancer screening and treatment.