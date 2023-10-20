Serene Insurance rolls out GH¢2.5 million insurance plan for Tongu flood victims

Alberto Mario Noretti Oct - 20 - 2023 , 08:04

A member of the First Sky Group, Serene Insurance, has announced a group life personal accident cover of GH¢2.5 million for the flood victims of the dam spillage in the North, South and Central Tongu districts.

The insurance covers victims who may suffer death as a result of the deluge.

The benefit per person is GH¢5,000 and it will be paid to the dependants of the deceased.

The Executive Chairman of the First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, announced this at Battor in the North Tongu District, where he had led a team from the group to make a presentation to the victims.

He said it was only proper for public-spirited individuals and corporate bodies to help in various ways to bring relief to the afflicted, and as a corporate body, First Sky Group was touched by the plight of the victims.

Items

The donation was a consignment of food and other relief items worth GH¢1 million.

The items included 2,000 bottles of cooking oil, 800 bags of rice, sugar, packs of toilet roll, clothes, bags of sachet water, mattresses and bedsheets.

Appropriate response

Mr Kutortse gave an assurance that First Sky Group would continue to monitor the situation in the flood-hit areas and identify the most important needs of the people and respond accordingly.

The NDC Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed gratitude to the First Sky Group for the items, which he described as the “Mother of all Donations.”

He observed that the people of the three Tongu districts were united in grief during the deluge, showing concern for one another.

The MP said the love demonstrated by the First Sky Group was even more touching, considering the fact that it came from a source which was not from the area.

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa gave an assurance that the items would be distributed evenly among the displaced persons at all the 21 camps in the area.

Huge relief

The DCE, Divine Osborne Fenu, said the overwhelming gesture from the First Sky Group would definitely bring a huge relief to the people.

The Paramount Chief of Battor, Togbe Patamia Dzekley VII, added his voice to the call on the government to declare a state of emergency in the flood-hit areas.

He said the gesture demonstrated by the First Sky Group was a patriotic step by a private company to save lives.

The paramount chief appealed to other organisations to emulate that gesture in the broader national interest.