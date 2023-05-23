See the list of tertiary educational institutions in Ghana with active accreditation (LIST)

GraphicOnline May - 23 - 2023 , 15:17

In the Monday, May 22, 2023, edition of the Daily Graphic, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission unveiled a comprehensive list of tertiary institutions in Ghana that have received active accreditation.

The Commission was formed following a merger between the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) and the National Accreditation Board (NAB) under the new Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023).

As the regulatory body for tertiary education in all its forms in Ghana, the Commission aims to ensure efficient and effective administration and accreditation of tertiary institutions.

Furthermore, it strives to uphold the principles of consistent quality service provision by these institutions, promote the advancement and application of knowledge through teaching and scholarly research, and foster collaboration with industry and the public sector.

Ultimately, the Commission's objective is to develop a skilled workforce that contributes to the sustainable growth of the national economy.

The full list of accredited institutions can be found below;