Quartey-Papafio Foundation refurbishes 3 wards at KBTH

Emmanuel Quaye Mar - 10 - 2023 , 08:11

THE Dr J.B. Quartey-Papafio Memorial Medical Foundation has handed over three refurbished side wards of the Ward 2 of the Department of Surgery Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to authorities.

The refurbishment was in memory of the late renowned surgeon and former Head of the Department of Surgery, Dr Jacob Benjamin Nii Quartey-Papafio, who passed away in 2021.

The refurbishment included repainting, tiling of the various washrooms, provision of three tabletop fridges, five cupboards for the matron's office and other wards, three television sets, three armed chairs and the replacement of air conditioners among others at GH₵130,000.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the foundation, Dr Eunice Brookman-Amissah, handed over the wards, and said the project was to honour the illustrious surgeon whom she described as “an ardent advocate for continuing medical education”.

Dr Brookman-Amissah, who is a former Minister of Health, said the enterprising and innovative spirit led the late medical officer into research and the introduction of gastro-intestinal endoscopy among other achievements in the country.

Vision

"Dr Quartey-Papafio had a vision for improvement in women’s health through innovative technology, and so it is fortuitous that today, as the world celebrates International Women’s Day, we should be here to celebrate him in this manner," she noted.

Dr Brookman-Amissah commended the late surgeon’s surviving wife, Mrs Kate Quartey-Papafio, and their sons, Reginald and Roy, for the vision and initiative.

“It is fitting that his dear wife, Kate, and their children should seek to honour his memory by establishing a legacy for continued instruction and excellence in his chosen field of Endoscopy and other digital technology,” she added.

She said the wards refurbished and furnished were just the beginning of what they hoped would be a lasting memory and testimony of Dr Quartey-Papafio’s legacy.

Appreciation

The Head of Department of Surgery of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Professor Edward Mensah, thanked the foundation for the gesture, and said the choice of the surgical ward for the refurshipment was in the right direction.

He said Dr Quartey-Papafio was an excellent man and a teacher, who inspired most young doctors who worked under him.

Prof. Mensah said breast cancer cases reported at the hospital were alarming, and appealled to benevolent organisations to support the hospital to deliver quality health care.

“The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is the peoples hospital which takes care of everybody and needs support,” he said.