PZ Cussons observes Global Handwashing Day at Madina

PZ Cussons Ghana Limited has marked this year’s Global Handwashing Day with a call on market women and school children to practice proper hand washing.
Global Handwashing Day, celebrated annually on October 15, is a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases.
This year’s celebration is on the theme “Clean hands – a recipe for health.” In line with the theme, PZ Cussons celebrated the event by reminding and teaching consumers the importance of handwashing with soap and water before eating.
A team of medical professionals from the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and 2018 contestants of Ghana’s Most Beautiful were on deck to provide education to the market women and school children on the need to keep clean and safe hands.
The Head of Brand Development and Activations at PZ Cussons Ghana, Ms Hafsa Arthur, emphasised the importance of handwashing to humans.
“The importance of handwashing in preventing communicable diseases such as cholera cannot be overemphasised, hence the need to dedicate a day to raise awareness and educate people on handwashing each year.
“PZ Cussons has always championed handwashing with soap with its leading hand wash, Carex Hand Wash and will continue to do so in the coming years.
A member of the team, Dr Emelia Ababioh, demonstrated to the participants how to wash the hands with soap and water and sanitizers.