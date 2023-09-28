Proposed price adjustment for renal dialysis yet to be approved by Korle-Bu

GraphicOnline Sep - 28 - 2023 , 10:00

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has announced that a proposed price adjustment for renal dialysis services has not yet been approved by the management of the hospital.

A notice by the hospital went viral on social media earlier in the week, indicating that the cost of renal dialysis had been increased from GHS¢380 to GHS¢765.42.

However, the hospital released a statement on Wednesday (September 27, 2023) saying that any proposed fee increase would be forwarded to Parliament through the Ministry of Health for approval.

The statement also said that the hospital would continue to subsidize dialysis reagents and services for many patients and that it would keep the welfare of renal patients at the centre of any discussions.

The proposed price adjustment has been met with concern from some patients and their families. Renal dialysis is a life-saving treatment, but it can be very expensive. Some patients worry that they will be unable to afford treatment if the price increases.

The hospital has assured patients that the old price will be maintained until the price adjustment is approved by Parliament.

It is not yet clear when the price adjustment will be considered by Parliament.