Vice President Bawumia donates relief items to flood victims in Buipe

GraphicOnline Sep - 28 - 2023 , 10:59

In response to the recent overflow of the Black Volta River in Buipe, Central Gonja District, which has led to the displacement of thousands of residents and widespread property damage over the past 72 hours, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated relief items to the victims.

This assistance aims to provide immediate relief while temporary measures are put in place.

The relief items donated include 50 bags of rice, 20 cartons of cooking oil and cartons of bottled water.

The delegation that delivered the items included the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibreel, the Regional Secretary, Gen. Mohammed Issah, the Regional Coordinator of the Vice President, Dr. Sulemana Adams Achanso and the Regional Nasara Coordinator, Mr. Mohammed Marhey Bamba.

The delegation also comprised some, Constituency Executives of Yapei Kusawgu led by Chairman Musah, the District Chief Executive for Central Gonja, Sallia Kamara, the District NADMO Coordinator, the Assemblyman for the Buipe Electoral Area, among others.

The flood victims expressed their deep gratitude to Vice President Bawumia for his thoughtful and timely assistance, offering heartfelt appreciation and prayers in return.