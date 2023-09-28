GJA inaugurates awards committee

Daily Graphic Sep - 28 - 2023 , 09:19

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has constituted a committee for the 27th annual GJA Media Awards.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on October 29, this year.

The nine-member committee, chaired by a former Director of Television of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Betty Appau-Opong, will vet entries submitted by members and select winners in 34 categories for honours at the awards event.

Other members

Other members of the awards committee are the Executive Editor of the Daily Guide Network, Fortune Alimi; the Chief Editor of the Ghana News Agency, George-Ramsey Benamba; the Regional Director of Obonu FM / TV, Loretta Vanderpuye, and a Deputy News Editor of the Daily Graphic, Michael Quaye.

The rest are the News Editor of United Television (UTV), Joana Afua Mensah; Head of News, 3FM and Co-host of Sunrise Morning Show on TV3, William A. Asiedu; International Photojournalist, Nana Kofi Acquah, and the News Director of Atinka Media Village, Isaac Nuamah Yeboah.

Awards category

In a statement signed by the General-Secretary of the GJA, Kofi Yeboah, he mentioned the awards up for grabs to include the prestigious P. A. V. Ansah Journalist of the Year, Best Female Journalist of the Year, Most Promising Journalist of the Year and Best Student Journalist of the Year.