Next article: See 10 African countries with the highest unemployment rate in 2024

Promasidor Ghana rewards its top performing distributors at the 2024 PGH Partners Dialogue & Awards

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 23 - 2024 , 13:29

Promasidor Ghana (PGH) over the weekend honoured its top performing distributors at its annual Partners Dialogue & Awards event held at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The event was in two-fold; Business Meeting in the morning and Awards/Gala Night in the evening.

The morning session provided an opportunity to review 2023 performance and communicate volume projection with action plan for 2024.

Also, there were presentations from three financial institutions namely ABSA, UBA and Access Bank on tailor-made financial support and facility that our distributors can leverage on. The session was concluded with a Town Hall meeting.

Managing Director, Mr. Festus Tettey in his welcome address at the awards night, shared his heartfelt gratitude to the distributors for their continuous dedication and commitment to the common values and goals shared as business partners.

He encouraged the partners to adopt the best management practices in their business operations and uphold the highest possible standards that will protect the integrity and ensure the continuity of the businesses despite any obstacle.

Mr. Tettey also took the opportunity to congratulate all awardees for standing out in their performance and urged other distributors to strive for such feat in the future.

Several awards were presented at brand, area, and national levels. Tonifel Enterprise, Accra East emerged as the 2023 Overall National Best Distributor and took home the ultimate prize of a KIA truck while the 2nd and 3rd position went to Maaltima Enterprise (North) and Kranby Enterprise (Accra East) respectively.

Special awards were presented to Sheridash Enterprise who received the National Fastest Growing distributor for the year.

Some of the distributors in their commentaries after the event, shared their excitement about the awards event and thanked Promasidor for the token of appreciation and further pledged their commitment to the business.