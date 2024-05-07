Previous article: Let's invest more in midwifery training, they are critical to maternal health - RISE-Ghana

Prof Dodoo targets one million sales with new books 'Healthy Secrets SUPER' & 'Healthy Secrets XTRA'

Kester Aburam Korankye May - 07 - 2024 , 12:08

The Director General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Professor Alex Dodoo, has set a goal to sell one million copies of his recently launched books, "Healthy Secrets SUPER" and "Healthy Secrets XTRA”.

The books, which took years to write, are anticipated to revolutionise the health and wellness field.

Covering a wide range of topics such as nutrition, exercise, mental health, and stress management, they offer practical tips and advice for readers seeking to enhance their overall well-being.

Prof Dodoo, a renowned public health expert, in an interview with Graphic Online, after the launch of the books in Accra last week, shared his insights on living a healthy and fulfilling life.

He described the books as concise, informative, and valuable additions to any home library or as thoughtful gifts for loved ones.

Prof Dodoo expressed hope that the books would serve as a useful resource for all Ghanaians, enabling them to recognise common ailments' signs and symptoms and manage them without relying solely on medications.

Addressing the issue of health communication, he stressed the importance of collaboration between scientists and journalists to enhance public health awareness. Prof Dodoo warned against the negative impact of rumors on public health and emphasised the need to communicate health information in simple terms for everyone's understanding.

The book launch attracted a diverse audience, including colleagues, students, friends, family, and the public eager to benefit from Prof Dodoo's expertise. Attendees praised his dedication to promoting a healthier lifestyle and expressed solidarity and support throughout the event.

Prof Dodoo underscored the significance of self-care and encouraged attendees to make small lifestyle changes to improve their health.

The launch of "Healthy Secrets SUPER" and "Healthy Secrets XTRA" marked a significant milestone in health education following the success of 'Healthy Secrets; A Layperson's Guide to Health Issues' launched in Geneva in 2011 with 326 pages and 50 articles on various health issues categorised into six sections with engaging titles like "Sir I have got gas," 'Of common scents and dodgy smells,' 'Medicine for you @ 50,' among others.