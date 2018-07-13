Prof Atukwei Okai dies at age 77

Renowned Ghanaian poet, scholar, cultural activist and author, Prof. Atukwei Okai has died in Accra, aged 77.
He died at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital on Friday following a short illness, according to family sources.
Until his death Prof. Atukwei Okai was the Secretary-General of the Pan African Writers Association of Ghana.
Prof Atukwei Okai won a great number honours both locally and internationally during his illustrious career, and was in June 2007, awarded the national award of Member of the Order of the Volta.
He was survived by his wife, Beatrice, and five daughters.
A statement issued by Prof Alilagpa Sawyerr on behalf of the Odoi family confirmed Prof Atukwei Okai died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Friday.
“The Odoi and Okai families of Asere, Ga Mashie in Greater Accra Region and the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA) announce with regret the passing of Prof Atukwei Okai, which sad event occurred today July 13, 2018 after a short illness.
“Prof Okai was a national icon, a former Government Minister and Secretary General of the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA)."