Prez Akufo-Addo set to launch One Student One Laptop initiative for SHSs on March 25

Graphic Online Mar - 20 - 2024 , 08:11

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to unveil the highly anticipated One Student, One Laptop initiative for Senior High School Students on Monday, March 25, 2024.

The initiative aims to enhance computer literacy and technological proficiency among young Ghanaian students by providing each SHS student with a pre-programmed laptop courtesy of the government.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, the initiative is in line with the government's initiatives to promote e-learning and digitalization. It also aligns with the government's strategy to harness technological advancements in preparing Ghanaian students for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, also known as the digital age.

The initiative's objective is to strengthen Senior High School Education by offering Teaching and Learning Management Systems, Digital Learning Content, and Education Devices to all Senior High and TVET Schools nationwide.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced the government's commitment to providing laptops to every SHS student last year. The realization of this initiative underscores the government's dedication to secondary education, especially after making education at that level free since 2017.

The laptops come preloaded with educational programs, including textbooks, and are designed to be accessible offline anywhere in the country, even without an internet connection.

Distribution of the laptops to SHS students will commence immediately after the President's launch event on Monday, March 25.