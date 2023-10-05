President Kufuor, others honoured

Kofi Duah Oct - 05 - 2023 , 05:39

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has been honoured at the second edition of the Predecessors Awards Africa edition, held at The Underbridge Event Centre, East Legon.

He was presented with the prestigious Legend Category Award, which was received on his behalf by his son, Edward Kufuor.

Mr Kufuor, on behalf of the former President, expressed gratitude for the recognition and also encouraged Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to strive to impact society through their lives, no matter how small an opportunity they were presented with.

Legacy Awards

At a colourful event with glitz and glamour, which attracted guests from various walks of life in attendance, 33 heroes from various African countries were honoured.

The Predecessors Awards aim to lay the foundation for a legacy-driven society by honouring those who have made a significant impact in their respective fields.

Held in Africa, America and Europe, the awards recognise exceptional Predecessors in areas, including Leadership, Sports, Music, Education, Charity, Hospitality, Health, Business and Creative Arts.

This year's theme was: "LEGACY: Impart before You Depart".

The Founding President of Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations and organisers of the Predecessors Awards Worldwide, Raphaelle Antwi, explained that one of the primary objectives of the Predecessors Awards was to immortalise the legacies of heroes in society.

All the honourees have stories of their lives, successes, failures and lessons written, published and launched for them in their various countries.

Recipients

Apart from honourees from Ghana, the Africa edition also honoured some illustrious persons, including personalities from Nigeria, Benin, Liberia, Egypt, South Africa, Gambia and Uganda, for their remarkable contributions to society.

The honourees spanned diverse fields, including the clergy, leadership, creative arts, hospitality, sports and the media.

The Outstanding Personality of the Year was awarded to a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Rev. Samuel Adjepong, in recognition of his profound impact in the fields of education and religion.

Also honoured on the night were the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Bagbi and former Ghana goalkeeper, Ali Jaraa, for their remarkable and sterling leadership.

Others were Professor E.K. Larbi, Erasmus Douglas Djarbeng, Anick Basilia Santos, Rev. Dr Ebenezer M. Markwei, Mr Anthony Pile, the Founder of Blueskies, Mr George Prah, David Kotei (D.K. Poison), and Rose Karikari Anang.

Posthumous tribute

In a touching moment, the late great Evangelist Francis Akwasi Amoako was honoured posthumously for his legacy and contributions to society.

The widow, Dora Amoako, and a son received the award for the hero, who was considered a bold preacher in his time.

The late preacher, who died in a car crash in 1990, was the founder of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International.