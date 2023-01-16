Policeman, wife, baby burnt to death

A policeman and his family have been burnt to death at Apromase near Kumasi.
The policeman said to be from the Anti Robbery Unit, his wife and three months-old baby were burnt Monday dawn.
Graphic Online's Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor reports from Kumasi that the household of Police Sergeant, Owusu Asante Baafi perished in the fire incident which engulfed their residence at Apromase in the Ejisu Municipality in the Ashanti Region.
The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Monday when fire engulfed the house trapping the police officer and his family.
The deceased who was with the anti armed robbery squad together with his wife Millicent Agyei and their child died in the fire.
The cause of the fire was yet to be determined.
More to follow...