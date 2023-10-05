Police launch search for suspected Accra robber captured on CCTV

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 05 - 2023 , 10:15

The police has launched a manhunt for a suspected robber said to be operating in parts of Accra.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday October 4, the police said “...CCTV footages of a lone robber circulating on social media is a matter already being investigated by the Police.”

It further stated that “Police intelligence teams have been working on the matter for some time now to get the suspect arrested to face justice, and we will surely get him,” the police stated.

The police additional security measures have been deployed in the affected communities to help prevent similar incidents.

Attached is the press statement from the Police: