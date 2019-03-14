fbpx

Police fire warning shots to disperse demonstrating UEW students

BY: Isaac Yeboah
The students are alleged to have smashed the windscreen of the SRC bus
The police have fired warning shots in an attempt to disperse demonstrating students of the University of Education, Winneba.

The students who are demonstrating at the University’s north campus over what they say are the unjustified dismissal of a number of lecturers supervising students project work, have caused some destruction at the Junior Common Room and smashed the windscreen of the Students Representative Council bus. They have also destroyed a notice board.

Information gathered by Graphic Online’s Gilbert Mawuli Agbey at the scene indicates that in the ensuing melee, about five female students have been rushed to the hospital with injuries.

The demonstration by the students is also to press their demands for the dismissal of the Vice Chancellor, Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni. The students and lecturers are accusing him of maladministration.

