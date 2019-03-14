Police fire warning shots to disperse demonstrating UEW students

The police have fired warning shots in an attempt to disperse demonstrating students of the University of Education, Winneba
.
Information gathered by Graphic Online’s Gilbert Mawuli Agbey at the scene indicates that in the ensuing melee, about five female students have been rushed to the hospital with injuries.
The demonstration by the students is also to press their demands for the dismissal of the Vice Chancellor, Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni. The students and lecturers are accusing him of maladministration.
More soon