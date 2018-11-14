PLU assists Akropong School for the Blind

A Ghanaian association in the United Kingdom, Peace Love and Unity (PLU), has presented 100 tables and chairs to the Akropong School for the blind in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region.
The association has supported the Kumawu Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region and some individuals who needed medical assistance.
According to the Chairman of the PLU, Nana Owusu-Ansah, the group picked one region in Ghana each year and also selected an institution and individuals who might be in need for assistance.
At the ceremony, the chairman said the group was especially interested in education, hence the presentation of the furniture for the newly-built library of the school.
Our aim as a group is not to assist only the members out there but also to extend our hand of fellowship and friendship to educational institutions and individuals as and when necessary, he stated.
Life is not about yourself alone or that of our group, but it is about what you can do to help anyone in dire need and when you do that genuinely, then you have fulfilled the law of Jesus
Christ as in Galatians chapter 6 verse 2 which states that “Bear one another’s burden so that you can fulfill the law of Christ,” he added.
Nana Owusu-Ansah said the needs of educational institutions were numerous and the government alone could not meet the demands.
The Headmistress of the school, Ms Mahela Maku Narh who received the furniture on behalf of the school, thanked the donors for their support which she described as a timely intervention.
She said, “this is the time we need pieces of furniture most in our newly built library and your coming at this time to donate exactly what we need as a school is really wonderful.”
She pledged on behalf of the school that the furniture would be maintained to promote learning.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana