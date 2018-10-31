Patience Akyianu heads Hollard Ghana Holdings

Hollard Ghana Holdings Limited, an insurance group, has appointed Mrs Patience Akyianu as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.
A statement issued by the company in Accra said Mrs Akyianu, who recently resigned from Barclays Bank of Ghana as the Managing Director, joined the team this month.
“The company is extremely excited to have someone of her calibre and experience to lead its highly-skilled teams on an exciting new growth path,” it said.
Track record
The statement described Mrs Akyianu as an excellent addition to the team, saying that she had over 17 years’ experience in the banking sector and a track-record of building high performing teams.
“Our philosophy at Hollard has always been to empower experts who understand the local context to manage our businesses,” it said.
According to the statement, Hollard International’s vision was to aggressively grow its insurance businesses in Ghana by creating dynamic, consumer-oriented insurance solutions that met the needs of all Ghanaians.
Hollard
Metropolitan Insurance Company (MET), which operated for 25 years, was rebranded as Hollard Insurance Ghana in 2015 and Hollard Life Assurance Ghana, which begun trading in July this year. Both are subsidiaries of Hollard Ghana Holdings.
The holding structure allows for operational efficiencies and shared services between the two licences.