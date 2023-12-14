OSP now has 249 professional staff on payroll compared to one in August 2021

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Dec - 14 - 2023 , 15:44

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has disclosed that as of September 2023, there a total of 249 professionals undertaking various roles in his office compared to just one staff who was in the payroll in August 2021, when Kissi Agyebeng started work as the Special Prosecutor.

“I am delighted to share that, as of September 2023, the Office has expanded its team to a full establishment staff of 249 professionals, including lawyers, investigators, asset recovery personnel, intelligence analysts, IT specialists, administrators, finance specialists, researchers, and operatives,” it said

Related articles

You have no powers over court - Judge ‘fires’ OSP

List of individuals OSP has presented for criminal trials since August 2021

Passage of OSP Act futile — Speaker

OSP investigates alleged corruption in govt payroll