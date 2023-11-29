OSP investigates alleged corruption in govt payroll

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Nov - 29 - 2023 , 13:58

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced investigations into suspected corruption in government payroll.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, who announced this during a press conference said the investigations is being done in phases, starting with the payroll of the Ghana Education Service and public health institutions.

The next phase, he said, would involve the payroll of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

Again, he said the OSP has commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption related offences in the sale of state lands from 1993 to date.

More to follow...