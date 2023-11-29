Some Judges appear to ‘gang up’ against us - OSP

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Nov - 29 - 2023 , 13:41

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, says it seems some judges have ‘ganged up’ against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to make its work difficult.

Speaking during a press conference today, Mr Agyebeng said he got information from some lawyers that some judges have resorted to “throw out” all the cases of the OSP due to the OSP’s decision to be publishing opinions on the outcome of its cases.

“I have heard several calls from well-meaning lawyers admonishing me that they have heard talk that our friends who have been elevated to the bench and presiding over cases in the courts do not take very kindly to criticisms, especially of the public calling out variety as we do and that if the office persists as we do the judges will gang up against the office and throw out all our cases,” he said.

According to Mr Agyebeng, he did not believe the assertions of the said lawyers, but recent events seem to prove otherwise.

He mentioned decisions of the courts in four cases involving the OSP, which he said showed a trend of judges being “dismissive” of the OSP.

“There appears a developing trend of rather regressive and dismissive judicial decisions in respect of cases involving the OSP, with troubling consequences,” he said.

Although the Special Prosecutor did not mention the cases, the facts he gave showed that he was talking about cases involving Charles Bissue, Cecilia Dapaah, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah and Kojo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John.

More to follow...