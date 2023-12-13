List of individuals OSP has presented for criminal trials since August 2021

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Dec - 13 - 2023 , 16:54

Since August 2021, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has presented the following individuals for criminal trials in courtrooms across Ghana for corruption and corruption-related offences.

These cases are different from the OSP's interim applications, where the courts have barred the office from making arrests, conducting investigations, or seizing assets of the individuals implicated as suspects and respondents.

They are Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka, Adjenim Boateng Adjei, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Sumaila Abdul Rahman and three others.

The Republic v. Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka

With this case the prosecution has closed its case in the trial of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region for corruption in respect of a public election.

Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka has been charged with 26 counts of corruption in respect of a public election.

The court is scheduled to decide on the defence's submission of a "no case" on January 23, 2024.

The Republic v. Sumaila Abdul Rahman and three others

With this one, the prosecution has closed its case in the Northern Development Authority corruption scandal in which the former Chief Executive Officer and his two deputies and a private contractor are facing 11 charges in respect of bloated contract for a poverty eradication programme in excess of GH¢5 million cedis.

In all, the prosecution called 10 witnesses.

The defence is to file their submission of no case to answer by January 4, 2024.

The prosecution will file its response by January 25, 2024.

The case has been adjourned to February 12, 2024 for mention.

The Republic v. Adjenim Boateng Adjei

The trial of the former Chief Executive of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) and his brother-in-law is ongoing before the Criminal Division of the High Court, Accra.

Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei has been charged on multiple counts of using public office for profit and directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of public contracts, while his brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhin has been charged with one (1) count of using public office for profit.

The case has been adjourned to March 4, 2024 for continuation of cross-examination of first prosecution witness.

The Republic v. Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah has refused to declare property and income as demanded by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The plea of the accused, Cecilia Abena Dapaah is yet to be taken.

The docket is yet to be assigned to new judge.

The case has been adjourned to December 22, 2023.

