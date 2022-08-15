Ofankor-Nsawam road rehabilitation: Minister assures completion in 24 months

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has reiterated the government’s commitment to dualising major roads in the country.
He, therefore, assured the public that the reconstruction of the Ofankor-Nsawam road would be completed within two years.
The project, he said, formed part of the government’s determination to dualise the entirety of the Accra-Kumasi road.
“If you start from Accra up to Pokuase, it is beautifully dualised with the four-tier interchange and then from Ofankor to Apedwa is also dualised, but we have a bottleneck between Ofankor and Nsawam,” Mr Amoako-Attah said last Friday after inspecting the project.
The minister was accompanied by some senior officials and engineers from the ministry, officials from the Ghana Highway Authority, the Department of Urban Roads and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga West, Clement Wilkinson.
Mr Amoako-Attah said even though the road was already dualised, the rehabilitation would be complemented with major improvements.
“By the time it is completed, we are going to have as many as 10 lanes on this stretch, including service roads and one main interchange with about three overpasses,” the minister explained.
Compensation
Mr Amoako-Attah further assured all residents living or working in areas affected by the road’s rehabilitation that, they would be fairly compensated in due course, adding that some people had already received compensation.
He said the ministry, in collaboration with the Ga West Municipal Assembly — the district within which the road falls — were working to resolve those outstanding issues with regards to the Public Project Affected Persons (PPAPs).
“President Akufo-Addo’s government does not do things arbitrarily, so all those properties to be affected have already been identified and some work has been done already,” he explained.
Scope of work
The Chief Resident Engineer of the project, Kwabena Bempong, said the road was a 19.8-kilometre project which would consist of four interchanges and flyovers at Amasaman, Kpobiman, Medie and Nsawam Junction.
“Now, the first section is about 1.9km, which basically has a dual carriageway, that is a two-lane dual carriageway with two-lane service roads on both sides,” he said.
“Then after the Pokuase interchange, it becomes a three-lane dual carriageway, with a two lane service road which would add up to make 10 lanes all the way to Nsawam,” Mr Bempong said.
He added that there would be about nine pedestrian crossings, mainly underpasses and overpasses or foot bridges.