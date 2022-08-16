Nursing Council commences probe to identify nursing student who threatened to kill patients

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana is on the hunt for an alleged nursing student who threatened to kill her patients after she graduates from school.
Although the identity of the alleged student nurse is not known, multiple reports say she is a student in the North East region.
In a video posted on Tiktok and wearing a student nurse uniform, she is heard lamenting that she was forced into the profession by her family.
She threatened patients to stay away from any facility she may be posted to as she may end up killing them.
“In case, I have graduated and you see me in the hospital, I mean working in the hospital, I am begging you ladies and gentlemen, run for your life because I may kill somebody there,” she said in the video.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana in a statement said investigations had commenced to identify the said student and apply the necessary sanctions as enshrined in the Code of Conduct for Nurses and Midwives.
"The statement made by the alleged student nurse is a clear demonstration of ignorance about the Nursing and Midwifery Professions and therefore the public should treat it with the contempt it deserves," the statement said.
"The Council is cautioning against the usage of Nurses and Midwives' uniform by Nursing and Midwifery Students, Nurses, Midwives and social media users to stop using the uniform for non-professional and unapproved activities.
"We wish to assure the general public of the Council's mandate 'to secure in the public interest the highest standards of training and practice of Nursing and Midwifery'".