Rotary Club of Accra-Labone donates to DEMODEAF, Pantang Hospital

Members of the Rotary Club of Accra-Labone (ROCAL), in partnership with the Rotary Club of Winneba and Rotaract Club of Accra Labone have donated sanitary towels to all female inmates of the Pantang Hospital and students at the Demonstration School for the Deaf (DEMODEAF), Mampong-Akuapem.
The donations were a continuation of a five-year commitment to the club's Menstrual Health Project geared towards promoting menstrual hygiene among the less privileged in society.
At their first port of call last Saturday, the club led by Rotarian President (RP) Mrs Theresa Ama Afro Agbodo donated a year's supply of sanitary towels to the 33 female inmates at the Pantang Hospital while 2,200 packs of sanitary towels and boxes of shaving sticks were donated to the students at the DEMODEAF.
Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the Principal Nursing Officer in Charge of Nursing, Seth Boakye Gyapong expressed gratitude to the club, urging other groups to emulate the kind gesture. He assured that sanitary pads would be put to good use.
The Assistant Headmaster of Academics at the DEMODEAF, Andreas Komla similarly expressed gratitude to the club and commended them for their commitment to the school.
RP Theresa said menstrual health was very important to the club hence the donations.
"When women and girls have access to safe and affordable sanitary materials to manage their menstruation, they decrease their risk of infections. Poor menstrual hygiene, however, can pose serious health risks."
"We realize that people always donate food and other things but forget about the menstrual health of the less privileged in our society."
"We are very happy to continue this and we hope other groups will also support other needy segments of our society with such donations".
The donation was supported by Bricklane Development Group; SUNDA, producers of SOFTCARE Sanitary Pad; TECH9 Agrochemicals and Pest Control Services.
Watch the donations below;