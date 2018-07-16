No special funeral cloth for Amissah-Arthur burial - family

The family of Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has distanced itself from a funeral cloth bearing the image of the late former Vice President
.
A statement signed by his brother Jabesh Amissah-Arthur insisted that the dress code for the funeral will be black and not a specially designed cloth.
"We wish to point out that we are not behind the printing of this specially designed cloth. We are also not expecting the general public to mourn with us in that particular cloth nor in any other specially designed funeral cloth," the statement said.
"Indeed the funeral cloth printed with the photo of former Vice President Amissah-Arthur runs counter to the values that he stood for.
"Mr Amissah-Arthur was a simple yet elegant person. He was always of the view that resources, no matter how little, could be put to more profitable causes such as the education of children.
"For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that the dress code for the funeral is black, not a specially designed cloth".
The late Amissah-Arthur will be laid in state on Thursday, 26th July 2018 from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, however, the ceremony for his interment will be by special invitation.
A thanksgiving service is expected to be held on Sunday 29th July 2018 at the Calvary Methodist Church in Accra.
Former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur died on the morning of Friday, June 29 aged 67.
Read the entire statement below;
